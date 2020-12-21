WESTERLY
Troy Nathan Lowe, 18, of 80 Buckeye Brook Road, Charlestown, was charged Friday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Jason D. Mistrik, 37, of 12 Midland Road, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance. He was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Anthony L. Fisher, 39, of 46 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Melissa S. Cummings, 41, of 36 Batterson Way, Apt. A, was charged Monday with obtaining a vehicle with the intent to defraud.
STONINGTON
Kimberly J. Rioux, 49, of 103 W. Broad St., Pawcatuck, was charged Dec. 14 with second-degree failure to appear.
Hunter Andrew Hallisey, 24, of 53 Moss St., Apt. 3, Stonington, was charged Thursday with second-degree threatening.
Thomas Traendly, 65, of 11 Lakeside Drive, Westerly, was charged Friday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Brian Thomas Ahern, 39, of 46 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with interfering with police and second-degree unlawful restraint.
James William Sprague, 33, of 105 Brookside Lane, Apt. 5, was charged Sunday with third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
