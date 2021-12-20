WESTERLY
A 15-year-old juvenile was charged Thursday with disturbance of public assemblies.
Bertie C. Smith, 42, of 315B Church St., Wood River Jct., was charged Thursday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Jeffrey Rodriguez, 28, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Thursday with domestic disorderly conduct and two counts of domestic simple assault or battery.
Ashley N. Greaves, 34, of 61 Lauri Drive, Apt. 6, Charlestown, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content.
Kayla B. White, 26, of 11 Pearl St., was charged Saturday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Devon W. Bryson, 29, of Leominster, Mass., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Dylan M. McGuire, 27, of 5 Potter Hill Road, was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
STONINGTON
Eric Griswold, 45, of 91 Fair Acres Circle, was charged on Dec. 13 with five counts of criminal violation of a protective order.
Ariel Diamond Mahina Cassidy-Ising, 20, of Waterford, Conn., was charged Dec. 13 with third-degree larceny.
Roberto Luis Toledo, 31, of Winslow, Maine, was charged Thursday with first-degree failure to appear, second-degree failure to appear and failure to respond to an infraction.
Dinah Angelina Centeio, 30, of 70B Pierce St., Westerly, was charged Thursday with second-degree harassment.
Mark Edward Brown, 51, of 39 Beach St., Apt. 1, Westerly, was charged Friday with second-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Ryan Chiaradio, 28, of 21 W. Beach St., Westerly, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, failure to drive to the right and traveling too fast for conditions.
Kathleen S. Murphy, 33, of 36 Russell Ave., Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with evading responsibility in a crash and operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
