WESTERLY
James Gaccione Jr., 54, of 51 Canal St., was charged Monday with domestic assault by strangulation, domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
RICHMOND
Dina M. Campbell, 55, of West Kingston, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content higher than .15.
Robin C. Baranowski, 41, of 74 Old Usquepaug Road, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
