WESTERLY
Anthony L. Fisher, 39, of 46 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, was charged Dec. 3 on four bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Amie L. Hogan, 49, of 387 Greenhaven Road, Pawcatuck, was charged Dec. 4 with possession of a controlled substance.
Casey E. Gentile, 40, of 84 Pierce St., Apt. 3, was charged Dec. 4 with felony shoplifting and disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Tiffany J. DiMauro, 31, of 367 Woodville Road, Ashaway, was charged Dec. 5 with third-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny and sixth-degree larceny.
Timothy A. Dolan, 43, of 59 Pond Drive, North Stonington, was charged Dec. 8 with evading responsibility in a crash causing damage to property and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Henry Hilary Chmielinski V, 28, of 208 S. Anguilla Road, Apt. 38, Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with four counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
