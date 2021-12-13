WESTERLY
Travis J. Poole, 29, of 26 Pond St., was charged Thursday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Matthew Penick, 30, of Wakefield, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
David B. Howard, 38, of 78 Stillwater Road, Charlestown, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Alyssa A. Vales, 22, of 7 Cedar Knoll Drive, Ashaway, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .15.
Sara A. Tefft, 34, of 10 S. Main St., Bradford, was charged Saturday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Noel E. Hill, 32, of Preston, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Christopher J. Nardone, 25, of 17 Littlebrook Road, was charged Saturday with two counts of vandalism.
Pedro Guit Chuj, 58, of 16 Rocket St., Apt. 3, was charged Sunday with driving when license is expired or denied, third or subsequent offense.
A 17-year-old juvenile was charged Sunday with vandalism.
James W. Hopwood, 56, of East Falmouth, Mass., was charged Dec. 6 with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Josefina C. Elefante, 62, of 38 Mechanic St., Apt. 1, was charged Dec. 7 with driving when license or registration is suspended, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Ariana Bruno, 31, of 7 Maggio St., Westerly, was charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief and sixth-degree larceny.
Justin Jermiah MacLeod, 35, of 7 Maggio St., Westerly, was charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief and sixth-degree larceny.
Justin Charles Brown, 38, of Norwich, was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault.
