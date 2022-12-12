WESTERLY
Steven J. Palmer, 64, of 32 Spruce Road, Wakefield, was charged Friday with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Humphrey J. Amedeo III, 64, of 238 Ashaway Road, Bradford, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Samuel L. Johnson, 19, of 5 James St., Apt. 1, was charged Sunday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Rochene T. Wiggins, 48, of 150 Main St., Apt. 1, was charged Sunday with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
David Page, 78, of Noank, was charged Dec. 1 with two counts of second-degree failure to appear in court.
Tony E. Flynn, 40, of College Park, Georgia, was charged Dec. 5 with organized retail theft of less than $10,000 and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny.
Joseph Turano, 28, of no known address, was charged Dec. 5 with violation of a protective order.
Thomas C. Oat, 70, of 12 Water St., #410, Mystic, was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal trespassing.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
