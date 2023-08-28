WESTERLY
Keith V. Williams, 45, of 63 Pierce St., was charged Thursday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
A 17-year-old was charged Thursday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Eric J. Gould, 37, of 34 Prosser Trail, Apt. 219, Charlestown, was charged Friday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Darrel J. Northup, 33, of 43 Garden St., Apt. 4, Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with assault on a person over 60 and disorderly conduct.
Elizabeth Lobo Fortes, 46, of Lincoln, N.H., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Samuel B. Reitman, 60, of no given address, was charged Saturday with criminal violation of a protective order.
Linda R. Harvey, 79, of Wakefield, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Stephanie P. Sullivan, 54, of 210 Ashaway Road, Hopkinton, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Robin W. Jennings, 61, of Newington, Conn., was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
STONINGTON
Catherine Spring, 71, of 847 Pequot Trail, was charged Aug. 18 with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Anthony P. Bell, 37, of 2B Ashel St., Westerly, was charged Aug. 20 with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
