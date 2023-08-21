WESTERLY
Robert Johnson III, 60, of Providence, was charged Wednesday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic refusal to relinquish telephone for an emergency call, domestic disorderly conduct, two counts of criminal violation of a protective order, willful trespassing, driving without the consent of car owner and disorderly conduct.
David E. Johnson, 37, of 69 White Rock Road, Apt. A, was charged Wednesday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Justin M. Gourlay, 49, of 97 East Ave., was charged Thursday with driving when license is suspended of revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Christy A. Ring, 48, of 544 Providence-New London Turnpike, was charged Thursday withlarceny greater than $10,000. She was also charged on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Eduard Johnson, of New Bedford, Mass., was charged Friday with obtaining property worth more than $10,000 by false pretenses.
Jason D. Mistrik, 39, of 113 Dunn’s Corner Road, was charged Friday with domestic violation of a protective order and disorderly conduct.
Austin D. Hill, 29, of 107 Church St., Bradford, was charged Saturday with possession of prohibited weapons other than a firearm and disorderly conduct.
Nathan Aquilino, 50, of Millville, Mass., was charged Saturday on two arrest warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Marcus J. Akinkuowo, 40, of 50 Pierce St., Apt. 2, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Eric M. Royaltylindman, 22, of 3 Ledgwood Road, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Jesse Harvey, 36, of 43 Grove Ave., Apt. 1, was charged Sunday with obstructing an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Samuel B. Reitman, 60, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Anthony F. Tedesco, 34, of Burlington, Conn., was charged Sunday with carrying a pistol or revolver without proper license, failure to obtain permit to carry a concealed pistol of revolver, possession of a prohibited weapon other than a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Arthur T. Silva III, 34, of North Providence, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Kelley Virginia Griffin, 41, of N. Scarsdale, N.Y., was charged Sunday with vandalism, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Danielle Scahill, 34, of Wilbraham, Mass, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Shawn M. Conlon, 43, of 22 Clark St., Westerly, was charged Aug. 11 with driving when license is suspended or denied, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, improper use of markers, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and driving with an improper number of headlights.
Nicole Schara, 38, of 82 Fowler Road, North Stonington, was charged Aug. 12 with driving under the influence and driving when license is suspended or denied.
Anna T. Sentell, 28, of 122 Stony Brook Road, was charged Aug. 12 with driving under the influence, failure to drive to the right and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.
John F. Bolduc, 38, of 6 Thompson St., Pawcatuck, was charged Aug. 13 with driving under the influence.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
