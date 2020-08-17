WESTERLY
Robert F. Larock, 57, of 95 S. Broad St., Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with driving when license is suspended of denied, third or subsequent offense.
Whitney K. Richard, 36, of Tory, N.Y., was charged Sunday with obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Larry L. Valliere, 46, of 39 Tomaquag Road, Bradford, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery.
Kayla B. White, 24, of 15 Lorraine Road, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor shoplifting. She was also cited with possession of marijuana.
Jennifer L. Kiss, 43, of 2 Marichris Dr., Apt. A, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor shoplifting.
STONINGTON
Pearlina Facey, 56, of St. Albins, N.Y., was charged Friday with second-degree failure to appear.
Kyle Everett Jon Richards, 33, of 35 W. Arch St., Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief, criminal violation of a protective order and second-degree breach of peace.
Philip T. Acosta, 29, of North Attleboro, Mass., was charged Sunday with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
