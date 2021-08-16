WESTERLY
Lennard Johnson, 37, of 29 Newton Ave., was charged Thursday with possession of a prohibited weapon other than a firearm and disorderly conduct.
Keanu M. Brown, 24, of 67 Oak St., Apt. 1, was charged Thursday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Elena M. Sheehan, 27, of 67 Ross Hill Road, Charlestown, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content greater than .15.
Daniel L. Hardison, 31, of 57 John St., was charged Saturday on two bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court. He was also charged with swimming in a breachway where prohibited.
Tamer L. Nichols, 24, of Andover, Conn., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test and failure to stop at a crash causing damage to property.
STONINGTON
Jose Marques, 63, of Groton, was charged Aug. 8 with driving under the influence and possession of narcotics.
Michele Bianca Matrumalo, 51, of Exeter, R.I., was charged Aug. 9 with evading responsibility in a crash and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Arthur J. Hall, 34, of Waterbury, Conn., was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal michief, second-degree breach of peace and interfering with an emergency call.
Marc Henry Caswell, 50, of 31 Yawbux Valley Road, North Stonington, was charged Saturday with improper use of license plate or markers, traveling unreasonably fast, improper use of license plates and operating ann unregistered motor vehicle.
Justin Matthew Lowenstrom, 45, of no given address, was charged Monday with first-degree criminal trespassing.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
