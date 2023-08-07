WESTERLY
Jesse Aaron Grau, 28, of Nashville, Tenn., was charged Thursday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Joseph D. Feroce, 30, of 86 S. Broad St., Apt. A202, Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with two counts of simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Chanel T. Bartell, 37, of Middletown, Conn., was charged Friday with shoplifting and resisting arrest.
Brendon K. Bjorness Murano, 43, of 6 White Rock Road, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
John M. Read, 36, of 50.5 Pierce St., Apt. E., was charged Sunday with domestic first-degree sexual assault, felony assault using a facsimile firearm, possession of a controlled substance and domestic disorderly conduct.
Jason A. Tucker, 40, of 31 Langworthy Road, was charged Monday with domestic criminal violation of a no contact order.
STONINGTON
Scott A. Kirby, 50, of 808 Stonington Road, was charged on July 31 with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failure to drive to the right.
Nathan W. Dull, 44, of 9 Heritage Drive, was charged July 31 with first-degree harassment, second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.
Martin T. Smith, 61, of Scotland, Conn., was charged Thursday with second-degree threatening and second-degree harassment.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
