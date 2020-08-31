WESTERLY
Deschannel D. Harris, 21, of Providence, was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court. She was also cited with driving when license is suspended or denied.
Gerald K. Ducharme, 32, of Pawtucket, was charged Sunday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Alexandra Tortolani, 20, of Cranston, was charged Sunday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Ashley Pelchat, 33, of 408 Norwich Westerly Road, North Stonington, was charged Monday with driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of greater than .15.
STONINGTON
Kelsie Irene Sampson, 26, of 1237 Flanders Road, Mystic, was charged Aug. 24 with driving under the influence.
Sara Anne Murcko, 30, of 22 Wilford Court, Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.
Paul Davis Pierce, 40, of 201 Mechanic St., Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with third-degree larceny.
Ronald Gary Farias, 63, of 349 Liberty St., Apt. 221, Pawcatuck, was charged Monday with improper use of license plate or marker, driving without a license, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
