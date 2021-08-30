WESTERLY
Maribeth A. Blonski, 54, of Rocky Hill, Conn., was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .15.
Charles J. Bugnacki Jr., 57, of Charlestown, was charged Friday with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving when license is suspended or denied.
Robert J. King, 42, of 937 Main St., Ashaway, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, obstructing an officer in the execution of duties, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving when license is suspended or revoked.
Waldo Aldana, 22, of Providence, was charged Saturday with failure to obtain license or permit for carrying a firearm. He was also cited with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
Grover D. Champlin, 26, of 15 Kings Factory Road, Charlestown, was charged Saturday with obstructing an officer in the execution of duties and driving without a license, third or subsequent offense.
Robert L. Toledo, 31, of Waterville, Maine, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Andrew J. Kennett, 34, of 98 W. Broad St., Apt. 22, Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Michael Troy Louton, 54, of 14 Bradley St., Stonington, was charged Aug. 23 with driving under the influence and driving without a license.
Stephen Michael Wells, 50, of Groton, was charged Wednesday on an extradition warrant.
Walter William Heibel III, 29, of 259 N. Anguilla Road, Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, failure to drive to the right and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Ashley Marie Aponte, 28, of Shelton, was charged Monday with second-degree failure to appear.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
