WESTERLY
Stephen A. Colprit, 33, of 49 N. Main St. Bradford, was charged Saturday with simple assault or battery, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Timothy J. Olmstead, 43, of 1 Meadow Ave., Stonington, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence, evading responsibility in a crash, and failure to obey traffic control signal.
Ryan Young, 24, of 13 Midway Ave., Westerly, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
A 17-year-old juvenile was charged Sunday with third-degree criminal mischief and breach of peace.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
