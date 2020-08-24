WESTERLY
Three juveniles, a 170-year-old and two 16-year-olds, were charged Friday with larceny over than $1,500.
A 16-year-old juvenile was charged Friday with vandalism and disorderly conduct.
Moranda M. Rodriguez, 40, of 139 Tower St., Apt. 1, was charged Saturday with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Blair A. Thoma, 36, of Greenfield, Mass., was charged Saturday with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor shoplifting and willful trespassing.
STONINGTON
Dionne Ivette Baldwin, 31, of 113 Brookside Lane, Apt. 1, Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with risk of injury to a child and breach of peace.
James A. Saporita, 47, of 46 Liberty St., Apt. 6, Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault.
Joseph A. Buck IV, 31, of 91 Circle Drive, was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Matthew Lloyd Walter Gibson, 40, of Groton, was charged Thursday with two counts of driving a motor vehicle when license or registration is suspended, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.
David Jensen, 30, of Haddam, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree larceny.
Oscar Guzman, 54, of Holyoke, Mass., was charged Saturday with possession of narcotics and second-degree failure to appear.
Megan Marie Darling, 39, of 65 Pond Drive, North Stonington, was charged Friday with driving under the influence and failure to illuminate headlamps.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
