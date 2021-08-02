WESTERLY
James R. Kellogg, 21, of Darien, Conn., was charged Thursday with reckless driving or eluding police.
Celia E. Lincoln, 25, of East Providence, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .15.
Trirell Jones, 30, of Fall River, Mass., was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery.
STONINGTON
John Douglas Taylor, 37, of Danielson, was charged July 26 with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.
Austin J. Massaro, 30, of New Britain, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence, traveling unreasonably fast and failure to drive to the right.
Jeremy Michael Luzzi, 29, of 98 W. Broad St., Apt. 24, Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Robert T. Burns, 56, of New London, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.