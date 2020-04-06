WESTERLY
Dylan C. Fasoli, 40, of 21 Grove Ave., Apt. 3, was charged Saturday with domestic assault by strangulation, domestic simple assault or battery, domestic vandalism, domestic disorderly conduct and domestic refusal to relinquish phone for an emergency call.
James Dylan Main, 23, of 23 Bowling Lane, Bradford, was charged Saturday with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
David R. Reilly, 58, of 4110 Old Post Road, Apt. 2A, Charlestown, was charged Sunday with willful trespassing.
STONINGTON
Kate M. Mealing, 59, of 342 Farmholme Road, Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault on an elderly or disabled victim.
Douglas Andrew Gilliam, 58, of New London, was charged Friday with first-degree violation of conditions of release and second-degree breach of peace.
Justin P. Algiere, 23, of 20 Washington St., Apt. 2, Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with third-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Alyssa S. Lamb, 21, of 20 Washington St., Apt. 2, Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with third-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
