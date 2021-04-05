WESTERLY
Jason P. Lillie, 35, of 59 Granite St., Apt. 5, was charged Thursday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
David A. Ziegenfuss, 36, of 54 Highview Ave., Apt. A, Hope Valley, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content.
Kristi R. Olsen, 36, of 144 Carolina Back Road, Charlestown, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon M. Palmer, 27, of 85 Tomaquag Valley Road, Ashaway, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance.
Alan Weeks, 36, of Windham, Conn., was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Melissa S. Cummings, 41, of 14 Pond St., Apt 3, was charged Saturday on two bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court and two bench warrants from 4th Division District Court.
Elvis Rodriguez, 42, of 12 West St., Apt. 1, was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance.
Oakley D. Therrian, 25, of no given address, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance, domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
James Edwin Norman, 58, of 286 N. Anguilla Road, Pawcatuck, was charged March 29 with first-degree criminal trespassing.
Jesse W. Porto, 44, of Milford, was charged March 30 with driving when license is suspended or refused, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and failure to obey traffic control signal.
Ronald J. Bartone Jr., 61, of Wakefield, R.I., was Wednesday with second-degree failure to appear.
Isabella Jane Major, 19, of Gales Ferry, was charged Thursday with second-degree identity theft and fifth-degree larceny.
Benjamin A. Strickland, 49, of 88 Wells St., Westerly, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.