WESTERLY
William S. Gavitt Jr., 71, of 31 Robin Hollow Lane, Apt. B, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test, first offense.
Michael A. Colon, 22, of Lincoln, was charged Saturday with driving without a license, third or subsequent offense.
STONINGTON
Alexander Robert Kores, 55, of 98 W. Broad St., Apt. 12, Pawcatuck, was charged March 25 with violation of a protective order.
Isaiah Desean Perkins, 27, of 4 Moss St., Pawcatuck, was charged March 26 with criminal violation of a protective order.
Justin Charles Brown, 38, of Norwich, was charged March 27 with criminal violation of a protective order.
Joseph S. Turano, 28, of 131 Cross St., Westerly, was charged March 29 with criminal violation of a protective order.
Mason L. Kenneth, 42, of 98 W. Broad St., Pawcatuck, was charged March 29 with driving under the influence, driving when registration is suspended, improper use of license plate, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Jade Leigha Langlois, 25, of 86 S. Broad St., Apt. A204, Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with second-degree failure to appear.
Robert Brough, 58, of 5 Clark St., Apt. 312, Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to use proper turn signal.
Nicholas A. Adams, 41, of 93 Shore Road, Apt. 1, Westerly, was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
Jaime Brian Lane, 47, of 36 Haleys Way, Old Mystic, was charged Saturday with driving an unregistered motor vehicle, improper use of license plate or markers, improper rear lamps, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
