WESTERLY
Troy N. Lowe, 20, of 5 School St., was charged Thursday with felony assault and disorderly conduct.
John R. Merrick, 18, of 150 East Ave., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
STONINGTON
Matthew S. Douglas, 72, of Ashaway, R.I., was charged Thursday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
David W. Hazard, 41, of 137 Post Road, Westerly, was charged March 26 with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Michael S. Majnich, 26, of 10 Downer St., Pawcatuck, was charged March 23 with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Taylor E. Flanagan, 28, of Exeter, R.I., was charged March 21 with risk of injury to a child, third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
David R. Haines, 75, of 6 Canary St., Pawcatuck, was charged March 20 with driving under the influence, failure to drive to the right and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
