WESTERLY
Justin M. Bilby, 33, of 8 Lewis Lane, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Kayla M. Bilby, 29, of 8 Lewis Lane, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Shawn C. Tripp, 34, of 46 Bellevue Ave., was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Scott Panganiban Jr., of New London, was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
STONINGTON
Ryan D. Buck, 28, of 1072 Pequot Trail, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Holly L. Buck, of 1072 Pequot Trail, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Kurt D. Riley, 26, of 54 Stanton Lane, Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with violation of a protective order.
Sean Michael Lynch, 33, of Niantic, was charged Thursday with two counts of sixth-degree larceny.
Gavin K. Robbins, 19, of 17 Lester Ave., Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with second-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
