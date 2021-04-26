WESTERLY
Victoria V. Hazard, 28, of 287 Ross Hill Road, Charlestown, was charged Thursday with obstructing an officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and driving when license is suspended or revoked.
John E. Riley, 54, of 65 Ashaway Road, Ashaway, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Ronald G. Farias, 63, of 349 Liberty St., Apt. 21, of Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with reckless driving and driving when license is suspended or revoked. He was also charged on two bench warrants from 4th Division District Court.
Jan F. Holt Jr., of no given address, was charged Saturday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Bryan P. Kneeland, 37, of New London, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor shoplifting.
Alexis Savanna Best, 24, of 15 George St., was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
