WESTERLY
Austin E. McQuaide, 26, of 351 Ross Hill Road, Charlestown, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Matthew Brouilette, 38, of 12 Pierce St., Apt. 2, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
James C. Johnson, 25, of 87 Bowling Lane, Bradford, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
A 15-year-old juvenile was charged Wednesday with second-degree larceny and disorderly conduct.
Daniel C. Brown, 37, of 13 George St., Apt. 13, Westerly, was charged Sunday with first-degree failure to appear.
Maureen E. Shepard, 75, of 7 Jackson Ave., Apt. 2, Mystic, was charged April 19 with driving under the influence and unsafe backing.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
