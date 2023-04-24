WESTERLY
Jason A. Garces, 34, of Coventry, was arrested Friday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Tomasz Soltys, 32, of Milford, Conn., was charged Saturday withdriving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Alisa M. Pacheco, 20, of 104 White Rock Road, Apt. 2W, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Lauren E. Cugini, 41, of 24 Plateau Road, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Marbet Garcia-Reyes, 32, of New London, was charged April 12 with evading responsibility.
Melissa R. Everett, 40, of 39 Old Colony Road, North Stonington, was charged April 12 with risk of injury to a minor, first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree breach of peace.
Kevin Bader, 29, of New London, was charged April 13 with driving under the influence, failure to display license plates, driving with a suspended license, improper use of license or markers, failure to carry a license, interfering with police and three counts of violation of probation.
Ryan D. Buck, 31, of no given address, was charged April 13 with violation of probation and criminal violation of a restraining order.
Charles G. Barrett, 32, of Norwich, was charged April 14 with driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
