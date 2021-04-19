WESTERLY
Nicholas Foster, 24, of 220 Ashaway Road, Hopkinton, was charged Friday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Justin W. Carver, 27, of 15 Lathrop Ave., Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit ot a chemical test.
Kyle Colechia, 27, of 16 River St., Richmond, was charged Sunday with vandalism and disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
A 15-year-old juvenile was charged April 12 with second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.
Ryan Thomas O'Farrell, 31, of 116 Brookside Lane, Apt. 2, Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, driving under the influence and interfering with an emergency call.
Nathaniel James Humphrey, 22, of Groton, was charged Wednesday with second-degree threatening and second-degree harassment.
Alyssa Delaporta, 26, of 2 Clark St., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, failure to drive to the right, traveling too fast for conditions and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.