WESTERLY
Michael H. Anderson, 23, of 18 York Ave., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Steven C. Ham III, 31, of 78 Pierce St., Apt. 1, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery, violation of a no contact order and domestic disorderly assault.
Matthew L. Brown, 33, of 27 White Rock Road, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
STONINGTON
Casey Rose Cardamone, 24, of Wesport, Conn., was charged April 4 with improper use of license plate or markers, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle under suspension and traveling unreasonably fast.
Cynthia Anne Lupo, 69, of 37 Hewitt Road, Apt. 2B, was charged April 7 with assault on an emergency responder.
Jose Enrique Bisono, 26, of Plantsville, Conn., was charged April 7 with second-degree failure to appear.
Michael L. Woodward, 53, of Norwich, was charged with two counts of sixth-degree failure to appear.
Chad Trombino, 44, of 116 Potter Hill Road, Westerly, was charged April 12 with evading responsibility in a crash causing damage to property and unsafe backing of a motor vehicle.
Matthew Manuel Santiago, 42, of 19 Lathrop Ave., Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with interfering with police and negligent use of roadway by a pedestrian.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
