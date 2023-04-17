WESTERLY
Jason A. Crudden, 38, of 69 Granite St., Apt. L, was charged Friday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Family Court.
Kevin F. Haggerty, 61, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Friday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Jennifer A. Douchette, 47, of 45 Boombridge Road, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Zachary Isaac Goldsmith, 42, of 4 Coggswell St., Apt. 14, Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .15.
Christopher W. Yemma, 39, of no given address, was charged Saturday with two counts of criminal violation of a no contact order.
Aaron S. Rochholz, 40, of 26 Acorn Drive, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault and battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Alyssa C. Best, 26, of 28 Trumball St., Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with simple assault or battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Gentina Smith, 42, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Sunday on three bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
