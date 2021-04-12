WESTERLY
John T. O'Clair, 26, of 6 Nichols Lane, was charged Thursday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, domestic simple assault or battery, domestic vandalism, two counts of domestic disorderly conduct, and driving when license is suspended or denied, first offense. He was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Seth Hilbert, 38, of 110 Post Road, Apt. 110, was charged Thursday with larceny under $1,500.
Chelsea M. Staggs, 21, of 57 Pleasant St., was charged Thursday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Erick M. Luckman, 20, of 244 James Trail, Richmond, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon J. Rohdin, 34, of 31 Oak St., Apt. 4, was charged Friday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court and a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Derek S. Lovewell, 45, of 9 Grills Lane, Bradford, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and driving when license is suspended or revoked.
Matthew J. Cillino, 27, of 4 Jay St., Apt. 3, was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance.
Jesus A. Taymes, 26, of Providence, was charged Saturday with manufacturing, delivery or possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Peter L. Ayala, 42, of 52 Granite St., Apt. 2, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Richard B. Gobern III, 32, of Pawtucket, was charged Sunday as a fugitive from justice. He was also charged with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Jasmine Fortes, 30, of 332 Canonchet Road, Apt. 301, Hopkinton, was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from 3rd Division District Court.
STONINGTON
Joseph F. Raven, 31, of Bronx, N.Y., was charged April 5 with possession of a prohibited weapon in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with fingerprint requirements, driving under the influence, failure to renew registration and driving without a license.
Aaron Bradford Ellison, 55 of 812 Stonington Road, Apt. 12, was charged April 5 with second-degree failure to appear.
Justin R. Perry, 33, of 12 High Meadow Road, Planfield, was charged Wednesday with violation of a protective order, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit burglary, driving a moto vehicle under suspension, driving under the influence and second-degree breach of peace.
Kristina Marie Rousseau, 41, of Lewiston, Maine, was charged Wednesday with second-degree failure to appear.
Austin Thomas Serio, of 101 Brookside Lane, Apt. 3, was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.