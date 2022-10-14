WESTERLY
Cameron A. Barnhill, 28, of no given address, was charged Thursday with engaging police in a high speed pursuit, obstructing an officer and driving when license is suspended or denied, first offense.
Shayne Chandronnet, 53, of no given address, was charged Thursday with possession of a controlled substance.
A 14-year-old was charged Thursday with obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana.
A 15-year-old was charged Thursday with obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
Robert Johnson III, 59, of Providence, was charged Thursday with driving without owner’s consent and tampering with a motor vehicle resulting in damage.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.