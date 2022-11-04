WESTERLY
Chad Reed, 23, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged Wednesday with incomplete and fraudulent use of credit cards, conspiracy to commit both, obtaining credit cards by theft, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.
Rickie R. Holloway, 29, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged Wednesday with incomplete and fraudulent use of credit cards, conspiracy to commit both and obtaining credit cards by theft.
Khadean A. Headley, 24, of New York, N.Y., was charged Wednesday with incomplete and fraudulent use of credit cards, conspiracy to commit both and obtaining credit cards by theft.
Stewart D. Bellerive, 51, of Mashpee, Mass., was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content.
Emily A. McGuire, 22, of 81 Shore Road, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving when license is suspended or revoked, second offense.
Robert Aaron Evans, 31, of 11 Newton Ave., Apt. 2, was charged Thursday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court. He was also cited with driving when license is suspended or denied, first offense.
Justin Eigner, 21, of 6 Byron Drive, was charged Friday with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
