WESTERLY
James Handy, 49, of Cranston, was charged Thursday with obtaining $1,500 or more under false pretenses.
Dylan C. Fasoli, 42, of 275 Narrow Lane, Apt. 3, Charlestown, was charged Thursday with domestic felony assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and possession of a prohibited weapon other than a firearm.
Leanne M. Samo, 41, of 26 Boombridge Road, Apt. 2, was charged Friday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Erin J. Sieczkiewicz, 37, of 3 Pine Terrace, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test, disorderly conduct and driving when license is suspended or revoked, second offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
