WESTERLY
Kevin M. Sebastian, 28, of Ledyard, was charged Wednesday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Paige Elizabeth Plumb, 57, of 12156 La Vita Way, Boynton Beach, Fla., was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol level and refusal to submit to a chemical test (1st violation).
Demarcus Allen, 24, of no certain address, was charged Wednesday with simple assault or battery, resisting legal or illegal arrest, obstructing an officer in the execution of his duty, disorderly conduct, and possession of false identification.
Ruben Britos, 18, of 176 Middle Road, Preston, Conn., was charged Wednesday with manufacturing, delivery or intent to manufacture or deliver schedule I/II drugs (1st offense), and two counts of possession of schedule I, II, III, IV or V drugs.
Michael Tardie, 37, of 182 Canal St., Apt. #2, was charged Thursday with the manufacture, possession or delivery of schedule I/II drugs, manufacturing, delivery or intent to manufacture or deliver schedule I/II drugs (1st offense), manufacturing, delivery or intent to manufacture or deliver marijuana (1kg to 5 kg, 1st offense), and possession of schedule I, II, III, IV or V drugs.
Katelyn Q. Gencarelli, 20, of 31 Riverdale Road, was charged Thursday with domestic simple assault and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
