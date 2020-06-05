WESTERLY
Riley Sorrento, 24, of Groton, was charged Wednesday with blackmail or extortion.
Monica M. Porter, 27, of 26 Riverdale Road, was charged Thursday on the strength of a bench warrant issued from Third Division District Court.
Gregg J. Servidio, 54, of 122 Cross St., Apt. #B110, was charged Thursday with possession of schedule I, II, III, IV or V drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm and firing a weapon in a compact area.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
