WESTERLY
Patricia Shanahan, 56, of 25 Timothy Road, was charged Thursday with simple assault or battery and obstructing an officer in the execution of duties.
Raymond G. Brouillette, 61, of no given address, was charged Thursday with public intoxication.
Ava M. Menard, 25, of 312 Liberty St., Apt. 2E, Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court and a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Dillon P. Zanella, 34, of 23 Charles Ave., Westerly, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
