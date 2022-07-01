WESTERLY
Vanessa R. Heidrick, 25, of 29 Town House Road, Hopkinton, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with a child passenger under 13 years old.
RICHMOND
Jazmond Reels, 32, of 7 W. Shannock Road, was charged June 22 with violation of a no contact order, third of subsequent offense, domestic vandalism, domestic disorderly conduct and trespassing.
Sean Casey, 30, of 1139 Main St., Apt. 2, was charged June 24 with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
