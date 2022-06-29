WESTERLY
Michael J. Truax, 58, of Monroe, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or higher.
Kristofer Karner, 28, of Newport, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and driving with an expired license.
Steven Gionti, 26, of 43 Pierce St., Apt. 2, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
A 13-year-old juvenile was charged Tuesday with cyberstalking.
Jeffrey Sampson, 42, of 3865 Old Post Road, Apt. A, Charlestown, was charged Tuesday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Kellie J. Champlin, 39, of 32 Granite St., Apt. 1, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence with a passenger 13 or younger and refusal to submit to a chemical test, first offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
