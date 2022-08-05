WESTERLY
Troy N. Lowe, 20, of 80 Buckeye Brook Road, Charlestown, was charged Wednesday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Lucas C. Landry, 42, of 54 John St., was charged Thursday as a fugitive from justice.
Jancarlos Torres-Luciano, 20, of Waterford, was charged Thursday with domestic felony assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of domestic assault by strangulation, two counts of domestic disorderly conduct, violation of a no contact order, violation of a foreign protective order, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer. He was also charged on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court and a bench warrant from 6th Division District Court.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
