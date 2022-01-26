A 34-year-old Fall River, Mass., man who had evaded police for nearly two months after he was charged following a fatal crash on Halloween will soon face extradition to Rhode Island after he was taken into custody Wednesday.
Members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force and Massachusetts State Police Apprehension Squad, acting on an anonymous tip provided to Hopkinton police, located Keith Brown at the Quality Inn in Seekonk, Mass., around 9 a.m. Monday. Brown, of 347 E. Main St. in Fall River, was taken into custody without further incident and is expected to face extradition in the coming days.
If he does not waive his right to an extradition hearing, Hopkinton police said it could delay Brown’s return to Rhode Island.
“Mr. Brown was located in Room 137 alone,” Hopkinton police said in a press release Wednesday. "It was determined that he had been staying at the motel for several weeks under a false name.”
Brown has been on the lam since Dec. 3, when he failed to appear for an arraignment hearing in Fourth Division District Court. He was wanted on charges of driving under the influence, driving to endanger resulting in death and driving to endanger resulting in serious injury.
Brown had been notified of the charges through his attorney and had agreed to appear at that time, the police said in December. When he did not show up, the police said several attempts were made to contact him but they were unsuccessful.
The charges stem from a crash that took place around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the area of 169 Spring Street. An investigation determined that a 2003 Chevy Tahoe driven by Brown was heading west when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by 57-year-old Alexandrea Martino, of Westerly. Martino and Brown were each taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital following the crash.
The crash killed Martino's mother, 88-year-old Westerly resident Elisabeth Thayer, a passenger in the Jeep. An autopsy later determined her death was caused by multiple traumatic injuries as a result of blunt force trauma suffered in the crash.
A 35-year-old man who was a passenger in Brown's Tahoe was also treated for injuries, a police report said.
All passengers were wearing seat belts when the the crash occurred, and air bags were properly deployed, the police said. Members of the Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Department, Hope Valley Ambulance and West Greenwich Ambulance were all involved in the response.
A witness came forward shortly after the crash to report that just moments before, they had also had a wrong-way encounter with a driver they believed may have been Brown. Further investigation revealed a separate incident moments before in which Brown swerved left of the center line for no apparent reason before swerving back into his own lane. The witness, who was not identified, told police that it was necessary to swerve to avoid a collision.
"Probable cause was presented in a search warrant for Mr. Brown’s blood and vehicle," Hopkinton Police Chief David Palmer said in a press release in December. "The toxicology report from the Rhode Island Department of Health listed fentanyl and methadone as present in his blood system at the time of the crash."
