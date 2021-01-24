NORTH STONINGTON — Connecticut state troopers and Hopkinton officers are investigating following a Sunday morning attempted robbery along Clark Falls Road.
Connecticut State Police and Hopkinton officers were called to the Citgo gas station at 324 Clark Falls Road around 10:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of an armed robbery. According to police, an unidentified suspect entered the store and attempted to commit robbery before quickly leaving.
No injuries were reported and it was unclear whether anything was stolen in the incident.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect may have been someone known to gas station employees prior to the incident, Hopkinton police said. The police indicated that the investigation had led police to obtain surveillance footage of the suspect’s car and the police said officers spoke with the suspect, a Rhode Island resident, on Sunday.
No arrests have been made. Further details of the case were not released Sunday afternoon.
— Jason Vallee
