WESTERLY — A one-car crash involving a 2010 Chevy Impala along Route 78 on Wednesday led to the death of 28-year-old town resident Nikolaus A. Pellegrino, police said Thursday.
Westerly police identified Pellegrino, of Hardwood Lane in Westerly, as the victim of a Wednesday afternoon rollover crash that significantly damaged his car and ejected him from the Impala during the crash, causing fatal injuries. Police Chief Shawn Lacey said it appears speed was a factor.
In a press release issued late Thursday morning, the police said officers, firefighters and ambulance personnel were called to Route 78 West about a quarter mile from the intersection with Route 1 at 2:05 p.m. for reports of a rollover crash.
“Upon arrival, officers located a lone vehicle off the roadway in the tree line,” the police said in a press release. “An initial investigation by this department determined that the Pellegrino’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 78 West and the vehicle may have hydroplaned from the water on the roadway. This caused him to lose control, leaving the roadway and then striking a tree on the driver’s side of the vehicle.”
The impact caused the vehicle to flip onto its side, and the collision ripped a portion of the roof off the car. Pellegrino was pronounced dead at the scene.
During the course of the initial investigation, Lacey said it was determined that Pellegrino was traveling “well over the speed limit” at the time of the crash. He said weather-related factors, including a roadway that was slick from heavy rain, also played a role in the crash.
Officers closed a portion of Route 78 for the emergency response, and the road was reopened approximately an hour later. Police were on scene into the evening to allow for a state medical examiner to conduct an investigation as well, the police said.
The crash remains under investigation and further details will be released as they become available, Lacey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.