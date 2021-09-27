HOPKINTON — A man who was found dead last week after a tree limb fell on him while he was foraging for wild mushrooms has been identified as a 77-year-old resident of Kenney Hill Road.
Rhode Island State Police on Monday confirmed the identity of the man as John Czerkiewicz, of 159 Kenney Hill Road. His body was discovered by family members who had been searching for Czerkiewicz after he ventured out earlier in the day and did not return.
According to police, Czerkiewicz's body was found around 8 p.m. in an area of woodlands located about a half mile from Kenney Hill Road. A preliminary investigation determined that the victim had been using an ATV and had gotten off in an apparent effort to clear a path when the tree limbs fell, trapping him underneath and causing the fatal injuries.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.