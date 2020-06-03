HOPKINTON — A Hopkinton woman is facing charges after the police said she allowed her daughter and eight other teenagers to have a party in which four of the teenagers, ages 16 to 18, were found to be drunk.
Hopkinton police charged Cheryl I. Baker, 57, of 18 West St., on May 21 with four counts of furnishing or procuring alcohol for an underage person. She was released on a promise to appear for arraignment in Fourth Division District Court.
According to Hopkinton Police Capt. Mark Carrier, the charges stem from an incident that occurred around 1:30 a.m. on May 20 at Baker's home. The police received reports from neighbors of teenagers who were in the roadway causing a disturbance, leading officers to respond to the house.
"The officers who arrived were able to see the several teenagers running in and out of the home," Carrier said. "The officers approached the teenagers and found there were nine in all, each staying at the home for the evening."
The police said officers discovered an empty bottle of vodka and a half-empty nip in plain view inside the home, as well as other evidence of drinking. The teenagers agreed to a breathalyzer test and the police said four of the nine tested over the legal limit for a minor, with readings ranging from .013 to .107.
The police said Baker was sleeping at the time despite a high volume of noise, and had not taken precautions to prevent the incident. In addition, the police said she allowed the group of teenagers to interact in a large group despite orders requiring that they participate in safe social-distancing practices.
It was the second call to the house for a party involving teenagers during the current school year, the police said. Baker was issued a written warning on Sept. 21 after the department received complaints and witnessed teenagers drinking at the home. Carrier said she was told at that time the department would be forced to take action if it happened again.
Carrier said as a result of these concerns, the department applied for a warrant and Baker turned herself in the following day.
"The reality is, it is just too much of a danger to allow this type of behavior to continue," Carrier said. "It is dangerous for teenagers to be drinking anyway, but especially in a manner where they are running in the road. If we don't take action, someone is going to get hurt."
Police called the parents of the other children to have them picked up, and Carrier said that in many cases the parents were unaware of the size of the group or even the location of the party. The teenagers had coordinated to deceive their parents, the police said, and the parents learned of the incident upon picking up their children.
Carrier said area parents are encouraged to pay closer attention, especially during the summer months, and to take precautions to make sure that their teenagers are both informed of the dangers and unable to gain any easy access to alcoholic beverages.
"Talk with your children and don't be afraid to ask questions," Carrier said. "It is important to make sure you aren't allowing underage drinking at your home. It's important for parents to remember that if something happens, they could be held liable."
