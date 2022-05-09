STONINGTON — A Groton man is facing one count of larceny after the police said a hidden GPS device placed within flowers at the Elm Grove Cemetery led officers to the man who allegedly stole them.
Stonington police charged the man, 55-year-old Richard Joseph Willits, with one count of sixth-degree larceny. He was released on a promise to appear for arraignment in New London Superior Court on June 9, records show.
Officers were contacted by a local family on Friday after flowers placed by a grave within the cemetery were taken. According to a police report, the victim had put a GPS device in the flowers following previous thefts.
Stonington police were able to track the GPS device to Willits home and he admitted to the theft, the report said.
— Jason Vallee
