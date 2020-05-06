HOPKINTON — A Westerly man under court order to use an interlock ignition device is facing DUI charges for the second time this year after the police said two separate motorists flagged down the same officer when the man nearly flipped his Jeep while driving erratically.
Richard W. Entwistle III, 29, of 20 Scenic Heights Drive, was charged in late April with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device in violation of court order.
Entwistle, who has a lengthy criminal record that includes 21 listed cases in Rhode Island, was scheduled for arraignment Monday but did not appear for the hearing. A bench warrant has been issued for his rearrest, at which time he will be held without bond, according to judicial records.
"Two motorists flagged down our officers concerned because, as they described, he was all over the road," Hopkinton Police Capt. Mark Carrier said.
According to a police report, a patrolman was leaving a previous call along Main Street on April 29 around 5:15 p.m. when he was stopped by a motorist. The driver told police he was behind the Jeep on Interstate 95 when it nearly flipped over, but regained control and continued down the highway before getting off at Exit 2. A second motorist stopped the officer and reported issues with the same Jeep a moment later.
The police said the Jeep was found at the Spicer Marketplace. The officer saw Entwistle get into the car and drive away, crossing the center line several times after returning to the road.
Upon stopping Entwistle, they learned that he was driving his girlfriend's car and he had taken it despite a court-order requiring he use an ignition interlock device. Entwistle, who the police said showed signs of impairment, began arguing with the officer. With several other officers present, the police said Entwistle continued to cuss and yell, refusing to take part in a field sobriety test before eventually being taken into custody.
For Entwistle, the arrest is just the latest in a long line. Police and court officials confirmed that he has been arrested 37 times in Rhode Island, including 21 times in Westerly alone. The charges in those cases are wide-ranging and include multiple DUI, domestic cases, reckless driving and drug possession.
In January 2020, he was charged with driving under the influence after Westerly police said he was drunk when he fled the scene of a reported domestic incident. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and on March 13, the same day that a national emergency was declared related to the COVID-19 crisis, the charges were dismissed by the prosecution.
In early April, he was charged in a separate domestic incident. That case remains active, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.