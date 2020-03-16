STONINGTON — A complaint about a naked man standing naked on the back porch of a local home early Saturday morning led police to charge a Rhode Island man who was in possession of crystal methamphetamine.
Stonington police arrested the man, 48-year-old Marcus Caparco, of North Scituate, on one count of possession of narcotics. The police said Caparco was able to post bond following the arrest, and he is due in New London Superior Court for arraignment on March 25.
Officers were dispatched around 2:45 a.m. Saturday after receiving a call reporting that a man was standing naked on the back porch of a Pawcatuck Avenue home. While officers were en route, the police said the caller reported that the man had left in a green truck with ladder racks.
The police said officers located Caparco on Liberty Street and conducted a motor vehicle stop. Caparco gave the officers consent to conduct a search and found a small zip-lock bag containing a personal-use amount of crystal meth.
The drugs were seized as evidence and Caparco was taken into custody without further incident, the police said.
— Jason Vallee
