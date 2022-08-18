WESTERLY — A medical issue had caused a driver to lose control, go through sand dunes and roll over during a one-car crash along Atlantic Avenue near the Pleasant View Inn late Wednesday morning.
The crash led to emergency responders calling for Lifestar emergency medical helicopter, especially after damage to the car forced a lengthy extrication while the victim complained of pain, Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said. He said after evaluation, however, the victim suffered “no apparent major injuries.” The man was treated and taken to a nearby hospital following the crash, the police confirmed.
The name and age of the victim have not been released.
“At this point, the cause appears to be a medical issue,” Gingerella said in an email.
Emergency responders were called shortly before noon for reports of a rollover crash with entrapment. The police said a male driver, in a single car crash, was traveling along Atlantic Avenue and went straight through Maplewood Avenue and continued until crashing into the dunes. The impact caused his car to roll over, he said.
Members of the Misquamicut and Westerly fire departments and personnel with Westerly Ambulance all aided in the response.
— Jason Vallee
