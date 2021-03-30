STONINGTON — A 31-year-old Charlestown man is facing charges after the police said a patrol officer found him “slumped over his seat” in a running car with a needle in his hand and a Glock pistol in his center console.
Stonington police charged the man, Evan McLeod, of 10 N. Castle Way, with driving under the influence, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana.
Stonington police arrested McLeod around 2 a.m. on March 22 after an officer on routine patrol came across a car parked in the area of 310 Liberty St., just north of the commuter parking lot. The officer approached the car and found McLeod slumped over with a needle in his hand and his car running.
According to a police report, officers called EMS but McLeod awoke and refused any medical treatment. The police said McLeod showed signs of intoxication and was given a field sobriety test, which he failed.
The police said that during the interaction, the officer had recognized a handgun case in the center console containing a Glock pistol. McLeod did not have a permit for the pistol, which was seized as part of the investigation.
Stonington police said the search also revealed McLeod was in possession of “a small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia,” the police report said. Both were also seized.
McLeod was charged and released after posting a $1,500 bond, according to Connecticut judicial records. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment in New London Superior Court on April 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.