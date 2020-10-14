STONINGTON — Local police have filed charges against a Bridgeport man after he allegedly pulled on the steering wheel of a moving car on Interstate 95 that he was a passenger in.
Stonington police charged the man, 29-year-old Joshua Adams, with first-degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a minor, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening. He was arraigned Friday and initially released after posting a $25,000 cash bond, according to court records, but a re-arrest was issued that same day.
A police report said the charges stem from an incident that occurred Thursday after the driver, a woman, pulled into the Henny Penny parking lot on Liberty Street in Pawcatuck around 8:45 p.m.
The woman told police that she and Adams were arguing when Adams, who was in the front passenger seat, grabbed the steering wheel and pulled on it, causing the car to swerve at high speeds while on the highway. The police said there was an infant in the car at the time of the incident.
The police said Adams, who showed signs of heavy intoxication, had also threatened to kill the victim by strangulation just prior to pulling on the steering wheel. He is also accused of smashing beer bottles while at the Henny Penny, which the police said led officers to be called to a disturbance there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.