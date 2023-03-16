STONINGTON — Police in Stonington and Groton are issuing temporary parking restrictions and will have detours in place on Sunday for the 2023 Mystic Irish Parade.
The annual parade, which is set to step off at 1 p.m. in downtown Mystic, is a family-oriented event and is expected to draw considerable pedestrian traffic to the downtown area. The police said that to provide a safe atmosphere, there will be temporary no parking orders and road closures in place during the event.
According to Stonington police, the road closures will occur at approximately 12:30 p.m. and will remain in effect until approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the parade. Roads closed include Route 27 from Coogan Boulevard to School Street; Willow Street from Route 27 to Broadway Avenue; Broadway Avenue from Willow Street to East Main Street; East Main Street from Broadway Avenue to the Mystic Drawbridge; West Main Street from the drawbridge to High Street; Water Street from West Main Street to New London Road; Pearl Street from West Main Street to Clift Street; and Gravel Street from West Main Street to Clift Street.
The temporary no-parking order will be effective from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday. Roads impacted include Route 27 from Coogan Boulevard to School Street; Willow Street from Route 27 to Broadway Avenue; Broadway Avenue from Willow Street to East Main Street; East Main Street from Broadway Avenue to the drawbridge; School Street; Brown Street; West Main Street from the drawbridge to High Street; Water Street from West Main Street to New London Road; High Street between New London Road and West Main Street; New London Road between West Main Street and High Street; Cliff Street from west of Pearl Street; Edgecomb Street from Burrows Street; Library Street between West Main Street and Allyn Street; Orchard Lane; and Rowland Street.
“We would like to ask for your continued support in ensuring we provide a safe, fun environment for all parade participants and spectators,” Stonington Deputy Chief Todd Olson said in a press release. “As a reminder, consumption of alcohol of any kind in public areas is not allowed. We hope that you will support us as we work together to provide an alcohol-free event along the parade route.”
— Jason Vallee
