STONINGTON — After a COVID-19 hiatus, the annual Mystic Irish Parade will return this year with the tradition coming back this Sunday. Police are asking residents and visitors to be aware of parking restrictions and road closures to accommodate the event.
Stonington and Town of Groton police have issued a temporary no parking order for Sunday on several downtown streets, and will close numerous roads beginning at 12:30 p.m. Road closures will remain in effect for approximately 30 minutes of the conclusion of the parade.
Road closures during the event will include: Route 27 from Coogan Boulevard to School Street; Willow Street from Rte. 27 to Broadway Avenue; Broadway Avenue from Willow Street to East Main Street; East Main Street from Broadway Avenue to the Mystic Drawbridge.; West Main Street from the drawbridge to High Street; Water Street from West Main Street to New London Road; Pearl Street from West Main Street to Clift Street; and Gravel Street from West Main Street to Clift Street.
The temporary no parking order begins at 4 a.m. on Sunday and will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Roads impacted include: Rte. 27 from Coogan Boulevard to School Street; Willow Street from Rte. 27 to Broadway Avenue; Broadway Avenue from Willow Street to East Main Street; East Main Street from Broadway Avenue to the drawbridge; School Street; Brown Street; West Main Street from the drawbridge to High Street; Water Street from West Main Street to New London Road; High Street between New London Road and West Main Street; New London Road between West Main Street and High Street; Cliff Street, west of Pearl Street; Edgecomb Street extending a portion of the road west from Burrows Street; Library Street between West Main Street and Allyn Street; Orchard Lane; and Rowland Street.
Police said residents and visitors should remember that consumption of alcohol of any kind in public areas is not allowed.
“In conjunction with Mystic Irish Parade Foundation, the Stonington and Groton police departments want to remind everyone that this is a family-oriented parade,” Stonington Police Capt. Todd Olson said in a press release. “We would like to ask for your continued support in ensuring we provide a safe, fun environment for all parade participants and spectators.”
— Jason Vallee
